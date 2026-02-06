Zacks Research Downgrades Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) to Hold

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLUE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of GLUE opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, CEO Markus Warmuth sold 5,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $128,396.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 618,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,538,830.13. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $89,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

