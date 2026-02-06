MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 162,296 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,296 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,204,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 282,453 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 304,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 56,673 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 225,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ArborFi Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 75,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $17.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

