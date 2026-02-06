MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.20. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 59,741 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MIND C.T.I. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.58.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.The company had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 273,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. is a provider of operations support systems (OSS) and network automation solutions for telecommunications service providers and cable operators. The company’s product portfolio includes service fulfillment, inventory and resource management, trouble ticketing, network monitoring, mediation, revenue assurance and analytics modules. By integrating these modules through a unified platform, MIND C.T.I. enables service providers to streamline service activation, reduce manual intervention, improve network visibility and drive operational efficiencies.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, MIND C.T.I.

