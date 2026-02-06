The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.47 and traded as high as $8.58. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.5350, with a volume of 6,192 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.
The GDL Fund, Inc (NYSE: GDL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio of primarily U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-income securities, including investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, asset-backed and mortgage-related securities, and sovereign debt. In addition to cash instruments, the fund employs derivative instruments—most notably credit default swaps and other credit derivatives—to gain exposure to or hedge against movements in credit spreads.
Since its inception in the mid-2000s, The GDL Fund has aimed to capitalize on opportunities across the credit spectrum by blending traditional bond investments with credit derivative strategies.
