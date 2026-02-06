Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.53 and traded as high as $71.58. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $71.38, with a volume of 50,512 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.0071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 88,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Canadian Dollars. The Bank of New York Mellon serves as the Trustee. The Trust’s sponsor is Rydex Specialized Products LLC, which is doing business as Rydex Investments.

