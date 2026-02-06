Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.53 and traded as high as $71.58. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $71.38, with a volume of 50,512 shares changing hands.
Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53.
Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.0071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%.
Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Canadian Dollars. The Bank of New York Mellon serves as the Trustee. The Trust’s sponsor is Rydex Specialized Products LLC, which is doing business as Rydex Investments.
