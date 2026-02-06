Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.44 and traded as high as C$3.90. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$3.87, with a volume of 56,789 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$196.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.44.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.42 million during the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 31.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0407643 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Pulse Seismic’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

Pulse Seismic Inc is a Canadian company which acts as a provider of seismic data to the energy sector in western Canada. The company is engaged in the acquisition, marketing, and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the energy sector. It offers the full suite of project management services including On-site professional project management, experienced cost estimation services, daily reporting to clients and detailed project cost tracking, procurement of subcontractors to ensure regulatory compliance, and others.

