David Epstein Sells 370 Shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) Director David Epstein sold 370 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $21,981.70. Following the sale, the director owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,689.91. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tempus AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $52.44 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $104.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 5.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Tempus AI News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Tempus highlights new growth avenues by linking hereditary-cancer datasets and immune-scoring capability to its clinical/AI platform — this expands addressable markets (germline testing + immunotherapy insights) and supports longer-term revenue upside. Read More.

Tempus highlights new growth avenues by linking hereditary-cancer datasets and immune-scoring capability to its clinical/AI platform — this expands addressable markets (germline testing + immunotherapy insights) and supports longer-term revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s ARK funds bought shares of Tempus this week — a visible institutional bet that can boost demand and investor interest, especially among growth/AI-focused funds. Read More.

Cathie Wood’s ARK funds bought shares of Tempus this week — a visible institutional bet that can boost demand and investor interest, especially among growth/AI-focused funds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional owners have been increasing exposure over recent quarters (e.g., Vanguard additions), signaling continued institutional conviction in Tempus’s long-term thesis. Read More.

Large institutional owners have been increasing exposure over recent quarters (e.g., Vanguard additions), signaling continued institutional conviction in Tempus’s long-term thesis. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Independent bullish write-ups and comparison pieces (bull case on Substack/InsiderMonkey; AAII comparison to 10x Genomics) outline upside scenarios but are opinion-driven and not new company disclosures — useful for conviction but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Read More.

Independent bullish write-ups and comparison pieces (bull case on Substack/InsiderMonkey; AAII comparison to 10x Genomics) outline upside scenarios but are opinion-driven and not new company disclosures — useful for conviction but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A Tempus director sold 370 shares (small position reduction) — limited economic significance but often cited by traders as a short-term negative signal. Read More.

A Tempus director sold 370 shares (small position reduction) — limited economic significance but often cited by traders as a short-term negative signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed with a consensus “Hold” and several trimmed price targets — that can cap near-term upside until guidance, beats or clearer adoption metrics arrive. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,772,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,504,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,960,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 183.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,176 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tempus AI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,456,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,523,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.