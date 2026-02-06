C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 12,596 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $65.50 and a one year high of $160.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.