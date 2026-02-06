Artur Bergman Sells 20,000 Shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,550,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,419.44. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Tuesday, January 27th, Artur Bergman sold 49,320 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $512,928.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Artur Bergman sold 30,680 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $304,345.60.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $163,600.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $187,000.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $410,800.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $409,200.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $423,600.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $426,400.00.

Fastly Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of FSLY opened at $7.96 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.04 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. Fastly’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Fastly from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fastly

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Fastly by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,976,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,825,000 after acquiring an additional 310,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.