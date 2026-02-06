AB International Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFI) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

AB International Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFI – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.81 and last traded at $40.88. Approximately 42,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 23,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

AB International Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30.

Institutional Trading of AB International Buffer ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AB International Buffer ETF stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AB International Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFI – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,567 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 92.57% of AB International Buffer ETF worth $45,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AB International Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB International Buffer ETF Intl Buffer ETF (BUFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund employs FLEX options to implement this strategy and resets its cap and buffer levels at each outcome period. BUFI was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by AB Funds.

