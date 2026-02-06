Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) Stock Price Down 10.2% – Should You Sell?

Earlyworks Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 835,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,532% from the average daily volume of 51,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Earlyworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Earlyworks in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services.

