Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYDW) Shares Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.4090. 5,413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 3,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.
About Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales. It also develops a diverse range of entertainment experiences using owned and third party licensed intellectual property, spanning location-based entertainment, dining, and retail; and engages in animation, movies, licensing and merchandising, and gaming, as well as ride and technology sales.
