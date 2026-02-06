Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.50. 32,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 33,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Meiwu Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Meiwu Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, engages in the online retail of foods products in China. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also operates a restaurant under the Wunong Food Hall name; and engages in the wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Advancement International Limited and changed its name to Wunong Net Technology Company Limited in August 2019.

