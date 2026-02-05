Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.52 and last traded at $167.3550, with a volume of 8852781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.44.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.92.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

