Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th.
NYSE VET opened at $10.20 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $337.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion’s upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.
Vermilion’s product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
