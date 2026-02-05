Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Trading Down 13% – Should You Sell?

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.8226 and last traded at $0.8226. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9450.

Nexteer Automotive Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

About Nexteer Automotive Group

Nexteer Automotive Group is a global supplier of advanced steering and driveline systems for the automotive industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, intermediate shafts and driveline modules for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product portfolio also includes advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) integration and steer-by-wire technologies aimed at improving vehicle safety, comfort and fuel efficiency.

Originally a division of General Motors, Nexteer became an independent entity in 2010 when it was acquired by the China-based automotive holdings firm Pacific Century Motors.

