Newell Brands (NWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $1.8787 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Newell Brands Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -466.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company’s business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

