Insider Buying: Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Insider Purchases £135,000 in Stock

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) insider William Hodson acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £135,000.
Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Performance
Borders & Southern Petroleum stock opened at GBX 9.30 on Thursday. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.36 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13. The company has a market capitalization of £81.82 million, a P/E ratio of -71.54 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.06.
About Borders & Southern Petroleum
