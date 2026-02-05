Insider Buying: Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Insider Purchases £135,000 in Stock

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) insider William Hodson acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £135,000.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Performance

Borders & Southern Petroleum stock opened at GBX 9.30 on Thursday. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.36 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13. The company has a market capitalization of £81.82 million, a P/E ratio of -71.54 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.06.

Get Borders & Southern Petroleum alerts:

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.