Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $35.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Evertec from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Evertec in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Evertec from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Evertec from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.

Get Evertec alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evertec

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evertec

Evertec Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Evertec by 731.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 603,753 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,995,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Evertec by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,894,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,320,000 after purchasing an additional 335,639 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 9,133.9% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 289,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 422.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 168,225 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC opened at $28.13 on Monday. Evertec has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

About Evertec

(Get Free Report)

Evertec, Inc (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec’s suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.