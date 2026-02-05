Diageo’s (DGE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,372 to GBX 2,370 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,000 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,750 to GBX 2,480 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,111.25.

LON:DGE opened at GBX 1,732 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 1,421.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,338. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,654.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,797.97.

In related news, insider John Alexander Manzoni acquired 397 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,649 per share, with a total value of £6,546.53. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,188 shares of company stock worth $2,011,478. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company. With such diversity, we’re able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future.

To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

