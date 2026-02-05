Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.26. 35,618,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,236% from the average session volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company that designs, builds and operates blockchain infrastructure. The company owns and oversees a network of data centers equipped with high-efficiency computing hardware dedicated to validating transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain. By maintaining full control over its physical mining facilities, Bitfarms aims to optimize energy usage and operational performance across its network.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Bitfarms leverages low-cost, renewable energy sources to power its mining operations.

