Analysts Set OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) PT at $21.33

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.3333.

OCFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 140,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 107.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 45,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.07.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

OceanFirst Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OCFC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey, that provides a full range of community banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank. Established in the early 20th century, the company has built its business around serving the deposit, lending and wealth management needs of individuals, small businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations across New Jersey and portions of New York.

The company’s core activities include accepting consumer and business deposits, making commercial, municipal and consumer loans, and offering residential mortgage financing.

