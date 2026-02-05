RXO (RXO) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $1.4999 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.
RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. RXO had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect RXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RXO Trading Up 7.2%
RXO opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.74. RXO has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
In other RXO news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $251,209.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,603.96. This trade represents a 125.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew M. Wilkerson purchased 7,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,142. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $488,875 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RXO during the third quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 146.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of RXO in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RXO by 101.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.
Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.
