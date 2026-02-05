Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 773,367 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 903,762 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,513 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 249,513 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $81.34 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $104.51. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.40 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 9.08%.Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 54.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 85.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

