Strix Group’s (KETL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 60.50.

Shares of KETL opened at GBX 47.65 on Monday. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.30. The firm has a market cap of £109.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Founded in 1982, Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

Strix’s core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles. Kettle safety controls require precision engineering and intricate knowledge of material properties in order to repeatedly function correctly.

Strix has built up market leading capability and know-how, expanding into complementary products and technologies.

