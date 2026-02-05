Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Shares Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.62. 5,926,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,805% from the average session volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) is a Toronto‐based resource finance company focused on providing investment capital to uranium mining projects through royalty and streaming agreements. Rather than operating mines directly, the company structures agreements that entitle it to receive a percentage of production or sales from partner operations, aligning its interests with project cash flows while limiting operational risk.

The company’s portfolio spans several jurisdictions with established and emerging uranium districts, including projects in Canada’s Athabasca Basin, the United States, and Kazakhstan.

