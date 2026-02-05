Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,361,505 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 2,758,217 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,039,281 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,039,281 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Ralliant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ralliant from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralliant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralliant
Ralliant Stock Up 2.5%
RAL opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 44.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ralliant has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.02.
Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Ralliant’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.
Ralliant Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.
Key Headlines Impacting Ralliant
Here are the key news stories impacting Ralliant this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue guidance topped Street expectations — Ralliant guided Q1‑2026 revenue to $508M–$522M versus a $501.8M consensus, which supports the view of continued sales growth into the new year. Ralliant Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guide was in line with consensus at $2.1B–$2.2B, so top‑line expectations are roughly confirmed even as profitability guidance diverges from estimates. Ralliant Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $2.220–$2.420 came in below the $2.71 consensus, a downside surprise for earnings estimates that likely tempers upside. Ralliant Corporation Posts Q4 Results and Issues 2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Q1‑2026 EPS guide of $0.460–$0.520 also missed the $0.53 consensus, signaling the company expects a more gradual earnings recovery. Ralliant Corporation Posts Q4 Results and Issues 2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 GAAP loss was sharply negative: Ralliant reported a $1.4B net loss (‑$12.10 per share) driven by a $1.4B non‑cash goodwill impairment in its Test & Measurement segment — a one‑time charge that explains the EPS miss but raises near‑term headline volatility. Press Release (PDF)
Ralliant Company Profile
Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.
The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.
