Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,361,505 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 2,758,217 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,039,281 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,039,281 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Ralliant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ralliant from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralliant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth $29,477,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at about $1,410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter worth about $18,494,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ralliant by 5,269.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 311,134 shares in the last quarter.

RAL opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 44.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ralliant has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.02.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Ralliant’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

