Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $45.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.7594.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

In related news, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $242.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.42, a P/E/G ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.38. Intel has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.