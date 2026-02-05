Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $950.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $850.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REGN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $627.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $788.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $775.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $757.52 and its 200 day moving average is $655.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

