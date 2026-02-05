Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,934 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 22,172 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 946.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 20 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 946.7 days.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of APMSF stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. Aperam has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $40.13.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global producer of stainless steel, electrical steel, and specialty steel products, serving a diverse range of industries from automotive and aerospace to energy and consumer goods. The company’s offerings include hot-rolled and cold-rolled stainless steel coils and sheets, precision strip, tubes, and wire products designed to meet strict quality and performance standards. Aperam’s product portfolio is complemented by value-added services such as cutting, slitting, and surface treatments, enabling customized solutions for its customers.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Aperam operates production facilities and distribution centers across Europe and South America, with major plants in Belgium, France, Spain, and Brazil.

