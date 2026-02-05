Meta Platforms’ (META) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus reissued their buy rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a $800.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on META. Benchmark cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Redburn Partners set a $900.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.50.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $668.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $655.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total transaction of $6,935,793.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,843.65. This represents a 82.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $429,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,306. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,594 shares of company stock valued at $24,325,407. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.