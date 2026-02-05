Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,550

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,290 to GBX 1,550 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 to GBX 1,080 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,244.

RR opened at GBX 1,217.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 196.45 and a 1-year high of GBX 537.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,175.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,126.47.

In related news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,065, for a total transaction of £65,263.20. Also, insider Wendy Mars acquired 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,096 per share, for a total transaction of £1,830.32. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 775 shares of company stock worth $897,553 and have sold 19,783 shares worth $22,879,196. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

