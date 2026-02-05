Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.4850, with a volume of 3371474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Specifically, major shareholder James Fu Bin Lu sold 234,339 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $2,514,457.47. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,882,101 shares in the company, valued at $213,334,943.73. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James Fu Bin Lu sold 178,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $1,987,676.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,116,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,097,141.60. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In related news, major shareholder James Fu Bin Lu sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $2,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,294,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,723,151.09. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Grindr alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Grindr from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grindr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Grindr News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Grindr this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent results beat expectations: revenue rose ~29.6% YoY and quarterly EPS was $0.16 vs. $0.12 consensus, supporting the company’s near‑term monetization/growth thesis. MarketBeat GRND earnings

Recent results beat expectations: revenue rose ~29.6% YoY and quarterly EPS was $0.16 vs. $0.12 consensus, supporting the company’s near‑term monetization/growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix is modestly constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”, average PT ~ $22.50) — implies upside if sentiment or fundamentals reaccelerate, but not immediate support. MarketBeat analyst coverage

Analyst mix is modestly constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”, average PT ~ $22.50) — implies upside if sentiment or fundamentals reaccelerate, but not immediate support. Neutral Sentiment: Director-level sale disclosed (Nathan Richardson: 1,500 shares at ~$11.18) — small in size vs. major holder trades but adds to disclosure flow. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Director-level sale disclosed (Nathan Richardson: 1,500 shares at ~$11.18) — small in size vs. major holder trades but adds to disclosure flow. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder James Fu Bin Lu has sold large blocks across January–early February (multiple trades totaling millions of dollars, including 178,427 and 234,339 share transactions), increasing share supply and signaling insider cash‑out. InsiderTrades Lu sales

Major shareholder James Fu Bin Lu has sold large blocks across January–early February (multiple trades totaling millions of dollars, including 178,427 and 234,339 share transactions), increasing share supply and signaling insider cash‑out. Negative Sentiment: Market impact: recent insider selling coincided with the stock hitting a new 52‑week low, reflecting short‑term investor concern and renewed downward price pressure. American Banking News: 52‑week low

Market impact: recent insider selling coincided with the stock hitting a new 52‑week low, reflecting short‑term investor concern and renewed downward price pressure. Negative Sentiment: Technical and balance‑sheet headwinds: trading below the 50‑day (~$12.91) and 200‑day (~$14.44) moving averages, current/quick ratios <1 and a high debt/equity ratio (~3.7) increase sensitivity to funding or macro shocks. MarketBeat technicals

Grindr Stock Down 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 80.21% and a negative net margin of 11.99%.The business had revenue of $115.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRND. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grindr by 289.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Grindr by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Grindr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Grindr by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 46.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grindr, trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol GRND, operates a global social networking and dating platform designed primarily for gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (GBTQ) individuals. The company’s core offering is a location-based mobile application that enables users to connect, chat and share content with others in their vicinity. Through its free tier and premium subscription services—known as Grindr XTRA and Grindr Unlimited—Grindr provides enhanced features such as ad-free browsing, advanced filters and unlimited profile views, catering to a broad spectrum of user needs.

Originally launched in 2009 by entrepreneur Joel Simkhai, Grindr was one of the first mobile apps to leverage geolocation technology for social networking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.