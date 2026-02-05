Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $371.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $368.00 to $371.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $318.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $328.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.72. The company has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 23.80%.The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

