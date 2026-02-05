Brokerages Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) PT at $77.19

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.1905.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Dutch Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $35,930,054.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,817 shares in the company, valued at $544,254.48. This trade represents a 98.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $93,062,471.04. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,254.48. The trade was a 99.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $189,800,291. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BROS opened at $54.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 108.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.81 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

