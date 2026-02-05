Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $437.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $428.00 to $437.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $336.12.

CHTR stock opened at $224.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.08 and a 200-day moving average of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $180.38 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.10 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 129.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

