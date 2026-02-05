S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.56. 55,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 40,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.
S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%
The firm has a market cap of $65.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60.
S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%.
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
