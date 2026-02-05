S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.56. 55,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 40,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $65.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%.

Institutional Trading of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

About S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NYSEARCA:XYLG Free Report ) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

