Summit Therapeutics’ (SMMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMMT. Summit Redstone set a $18.00 price target on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $14.43 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of -1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 66.7% in the third quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 325.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for serious and life‐threatening diseases. The company applies a targeted approach to drug design, focusing on novel mechanisms of action that differentiate its candidates from existing therapies.

Summit’s lead asset, ridinilazole (formerly SMT19969), is being developed to treat Clostridioides difficile infections and has received both Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.