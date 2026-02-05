Sonos’ (SONO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sonos and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO opened at $15.56 on Monday. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.53 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $545.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.93 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sonos

In other news, CEO Thomas Conrad purchased 62,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,795.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,515.51. The trade was a 25.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Lazarus sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 423,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,161. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 485.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 222.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sonos this week:

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

Featured Stories

