ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Short Interest Down 14.5% in January

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 106 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 124 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Trading Down 3.6%

CLIX opened at $55.98 on Thursday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Long Online\u002FShort Stores ETF (CLIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Long Online\u002FShort Stores index. The fund tracks a fixed-selection, tier-weighted index of both long and short positions in US-listed securities. CLIX was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

