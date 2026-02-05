Investors Purchase High Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.
NOV Stock Performance
Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.55. NOV has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.93.
NOV Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.
Key Stories Impacting NOV
- Positive Sentiment: Strong cash generation and shareholder returns — NOV reported robust operating cash flow ($573M in Q4; $1.25B for 2025) and free cash flow ($472M Q4; $876M FY2025) and returned $505M to shareholders via buybacks and dividends, signaling capital-return commitment. NOV Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Energy Equipment momentum and backlog — Energy Equipment grew revenue sequentially and continues to post margin expansion; ending backlog for capital equipment remains meaningful at ~$4.34B, supporting future revenue visibility. NOV Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst action — Barclays upgraded NOV from Underweight to Equal Weight and raised its $20 price target, which can lift sentiment and buying interest. Barclays Upgrade (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue mix and scale — Q4 revenue rose sequentially (~5% q/q to $2.28B) but was down ~1% y/y for the full year; adjusted EBITDA remains sizeable ($267M Q4; $1.03B FY) though margins contracted versus 2024. NOV Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and quarterly loss — NOV reported Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.02, well below consensus (~$0.25) and posted a Q4 net loss of $78M (~$0.21/sh), driving near-term disappointment. Nov Inc. (NOV) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Lower profitability and one‑offs — Adjusted EBITDA declined y/y (12% Q4 decline) and the company recorded $86M in pre-tax other items (including impairments), plus a higher effective tax rate that compressed net income. NOV Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term outlook cautious — Management expects Q1 revenue down 1–3% y/y and adj. EBITDA of $200–$225M, and warns of an oversupplied oil market and customer budget caution that could delay aftermarket demand. NOV Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Earnings
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.
Insider Activity at NOV
In related news, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 70,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,822.54. The trade was a 438.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,708,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,578,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,159,000 after buying an additional 161,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,596,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,654,000 after buying an additional 2,304,975 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in NOV by 101.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 7,018,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526,754 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,008,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 917,242 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NOV
National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of equipment and technology to the oil and gas industry. The company designs, manufactures and services an extensive portfolio of products used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its offerings include drilling rigs and related components, wellbore technologies such as tubulars and completion tools, surface equipment including mud pumps and blowout preventers, and aftermarket parts and services that support ongoing field operations.
NOV’s business is organized to serve upstream energy companies around the world.
