Investors Purchase High Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.55. NOV has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

In related news, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 70,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,822.54. The trade was a 438.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,708,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,578,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,159,000 after buying an additional 161,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,596,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,654,000 after buying an additional 2,304,975 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in NOV by 101.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 7,018,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526,754 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,008,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 917,242 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of equipment and technology to the oil and gas industry. The company designs, manufactures and services an extensive portfolio of products used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its offerings include drilling rigs and related components, wellbore technologies such as tubulars and completion tools, surface equipment including mud pumps and blowout preventers, and aftermarket parts and services that support ongoing field operations.

NOV’s business is organized to serve upstream energy companies around the world.

