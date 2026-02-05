Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $333.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total value of $10,383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,272,119 shares in the company, valued at $725,942,020.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,035,186 shares of company stock worth $94,458,941 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

