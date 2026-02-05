Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Trading of Siga Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Siga Technologies by 138.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 66,265 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Siga Technologies in the first quarter worth $165,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Siga Technologies during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Siga Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Siga Technologies by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Siga Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Siga Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Siga Technologies Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $481.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.96. Siga Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 35.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siga Technologies Company Profile

Siga Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SIGA) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of medical countermeasures for public health emergencies and biological threats. The company’s flagship product, TPOXX® (tecovirimat), is the first and only antiviral approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of smallpox. Siga has entered into procurement and development contracts with U.S. government agencies, including the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the Department of Defense, to supply TPOXX® for the Strategic National Stockpile.

Founded in 2002, Siga has built a pipeline of therapies targeting high-consequence pathogens such as smallpox, plague and other potential biothreat agents.

Featured Stories

