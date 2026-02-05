BXP (NYSE:BXP) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Head to Head Comparison

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

BXP pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. BXP pays out -220.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NETSTREIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NETSTREIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

BXP has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BXP $3.48 billion 2.90 $276.80 million ($1.27) -50.17 NETSTREIT $162.78 million 9.81 -$11.94 million N/A N/A

This table compares BXP and NETSTREIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BXP has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of BXP shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of BXP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NETSTREIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BXP and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BXP 7.95% 4.19% 1.25% NETSTREIT 0.10% 0.01% 0.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BXP and NETSTREIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BXP 1 9 11 0 2.48 NETSTREIT 0 2 10 1 2.92

BXP currently has a consensus target price of $77.05, suggesting a potential upside of 20.94%. NETSTREIT has a consensus target price of $20.45, suggesting a potential upside of 7.09%. Given BXP’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BXP is more favorable than NETSTREIT.

Summary

BXP beats NETSTREIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Including properties owned by joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totals 53.3 million square feet and 188 properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment. BXP's properties include 167 office properties, 14 retail properties (including two retail properties under construction/redevelopment), six residential properties (including one residential property under construction) and one hotel. BXP is well-known for its inhouse building management expertise and responsiveness to clients' needs. BXP holds a superior track record of developing premium Central Business District (CBD) office buildings, successful mixed-use complexes, suburban office centers and build-to-suit projects for a diverse array of creditworthy clients. BXP actively works to promote its growth and operations in a sustainable and responsible manner. BXP has earned a twelfth consecutive GRESB Green Star recognition and the highest GRESB 5-star Rating. BXP, an S&P 500 company, was founded in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde and became a public company in 1997.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT’s strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

