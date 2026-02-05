Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Unloaded Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently sold shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Procter & Gamble stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 1/29/2026.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.32. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $179.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,218. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 103,904 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

