Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Labcorp stock on January 28th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Labcorp alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) on 1/22/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 1/22/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 1/15/2026.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Labcorp stock opened at $276.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.41 and a 200-day moving average of $267.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.38 and a 1 year high of $293.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Labcorp’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $1,509,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,010,068.50. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Labcorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,879,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 156,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Labcorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,863,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,086,000 after buying an additional 36,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Labcorp by 20.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,878,000 after buying an additional 440,224 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,204,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,728,000 after buying an additional 207,962 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Labcorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,445,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $313.00 price objective on Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Labcorp

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Labcorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.