Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Research Coverage Started at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSE:STC opened at $68.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $78.61.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.05 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STC. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 121,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,665,000 after purchasing an additional 90,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong year‑over‑year growth — Q4 revenue was about $790.6–$794.4M, up ~18.7% YoY and above consensus, supporting renewed top‑line momentum. PR News Release

Q4 revenue beat and strong year‑over‑year growth — Q4 revenue was about $790.6–$794.4M, up ~18.7% YoY and above consensus, supporting renewed top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings and full‑year results look stronger — on an adjusted basis Stewart reported $1.65 adj. diluted EPS for the quarter and delivered FY‑2025 revenue and adjusted EPS growth vs. 2024, which supports forward earnings credibility. Press Release PDF

Adjusted earnings and full‑year results look stronger — on an adjusted basis Stewart reported $1.65 adj. diluted EPS for the quarter and delivered FY‑2025 revenue and adjusted EPS growth vs. 2024, which supports forward earnings credibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and price targets turning favorable — Citizens initiated coverage with a Market Outperform and recent price targets cluster near the $80 area, giving upside vs. current levels. Coverage Initiation

Analyst coverage and price targets turning favorable — Citizens initiated coverage with a Market Outperform and recent price targets cluster near the $80 area, giving upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: Institutional flows show notable buying — several large managers materially increased positions in recent quarters, which can support multiple expansion. QuiverQuant Holdings Summary

Institutional flows show notable buying — several large managers materially increased positions in recent quarters, which can support multiple expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary available in the earnings call transcript — listen for guidance and business‑mix comments that could influence near‑term estimates. Earnings Call Transcript

Management commentary available in the earnings call transcript — listen for guidance and business‑mix comments that could influence near‑term estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Product/marketing activity: PropStream partnership may aid distribution and lead generation but is not an immediate earnings driver. BusinessWire

Product/marketing activity: PropStream partnership may aid distribution and lead generation but is not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS missed some street estimates — GAAP diluted EPS was $1.25 vs. some analyst estimates ~ $1.37, creating an apparent gap between GAAP and adjusted results that may concern short‑term traders. QuiverQuant Earnings Summary

GAAP EPS missed some street estimates — GAAP diluted EPS was $1.25 vs. some analyst estimates ~ $1.37, creating an apparent gap between GAAP and adjusted results that may concern short‑term traders. Negative Sentiment: Margins and balance‑sheet changes warrant monitoring — gross profit declined while operating profit improved; total liabilities and capex rose YoY, which could pressure near‑term margins or cash deployment priorities. QuiverQuant Financials

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

