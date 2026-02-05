Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Upgraded at Arete Research

Arete Research upgraded shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.70.

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $114.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average of $151.25. Shopify has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%.The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $4,110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,006,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,231,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,425,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $2,562,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

