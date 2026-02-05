Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $65.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.3125.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,463,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,546,000 after purchasing an additional 479,834 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,221,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,962,000 after buying an additional 2,276,651 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,307,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,326,000 after buying an additional 70,068 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 16.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,368,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,838,000 after buying an additional 1,043,766 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $395,842,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

