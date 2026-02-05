Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Trading Up 3.3% – What’s Next?

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $200.91 and last traded at $200.91. 224,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,578,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.51.

Gulfport Energy Stock Up 3.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.71.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbon reserves. The company’s activities focus on locating and developing onshore resources and converting discovered volumes into produced natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil for sale into domestic energy markets. Its operational work includes lease acquisition, drilling, well completion and production optimization aimed at maximizing recovery from its acreage positions.

Gulfport serves U.S.

